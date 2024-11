Multiple injured in crash on Dan Ryan Expy. on South Side

The crash happened on the inbound lanes near 88th Street near the Chatham neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several people were hurt in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Monday afternoon.

Chopper 7 was over the scene at baout 4:45 p.m.

Video shows several vehicles involved.

Emergency response teams take several people to the hospital.

Their condition was not immediately known.

The crash shut down at least three lanes of the expressway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.