30-year-old Joliet man Lenier Clayton was driving home from work, when he was killed, family said

Chicago man charged in deadly I-80 road rage shooting in New Lenox: Illinois State Police

Illinois State Police said a deadly shooting on I-80 near I-355 in New Lenox Monday night was caused by road rage.

Illinois State Police said a deadly shooting on I-80 near I-355 in New Lenox Monday night was caused by road rage.

Illinois State Police said a deadly shooting on I-80 near I-355 in New Lenox Monday night was caused by road rage.

Illinois State Police said a deadly shooting on I-80 near I-355 in New Lenox Monday night was caused by road rage.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A 45-year-old Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in a south suburban road rage shooting earlier this week.

Phillip E. Rogers faces the murder charge and a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, stemming from the Monday night incident on Interstate 80 in New Lenox.

The shooting took place about 5:30 p.m. at the westbound I-80 entrance to Interstate 355, state police said.

Lenier Clayton, 30, of Joliet was driving home from work, when he was involved in a road rage incident with Rogers, family and Illinois State Police said.

The cars crashed, and Clayton was shot, police said.

He was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where he died.

Rogers fled the scene, but was later found and taken into custody, police said.