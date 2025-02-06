Argument leads to man shot in Burnside, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in a South Side apartment complex, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened at about 8:46 p.m. in the 600-block of E. 88th Place on Wednesday, according to police.

A man, 36, was in an argument with another man who shot him.

The 36-year-old was shot in the arm. He was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to be okay.

The shooting happened in an apartment complex. Chicago police said there is no one in custody.

CPD Area Two Detectives are investigating.

