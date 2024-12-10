ABC7's Greg Dutra takes early cruise on Disney Treasure ship to show Chicagoans what to expect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Greg Dutra took an early sail on the Disney Treasure to show Chicagoans what to expect.

The Treasure is the newest cruise line to set sail in the Disney fleet.

From engaging Broadway shows, to sugar detours at the cruise's charming cafe, Jumbeaux's Sweets, Disney Treasure has everything your family needs for an amazing stay.

Chicago cold got you down? Ditch the perma-cloud! The Treasure sails through the winter, with a full slate of seven-night cruises to both the eastern and western Caribbean.

Exclusive to the Treasure is the Tomorrow Tower Suite. Inspired by the Walt Disney World Resort theme park Epcot, every corner of the Tomorrow Tower Suite is designed with the future in mind.

Debuting exclusively on this cruise line at the Walt Disney Theatre is "Disney: The Tale of Moana." It will bring the adventurous journey of Moana, to center stage for the first time.

And happy haunts come to life on the high seas at the Haunted Parlor: the world's first "Haunted Mansion"-inspired bar on Disney Treasure.

Quench your thirst with crafted cocktails that capture the true spirit of the "Haunted Mansion," and some cool features that will leave you spooked.

To book your stay on the Disney Treasure, visit disneycruise.com.

