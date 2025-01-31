ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Jan. 31, 2025

The Chicago Bears have filled out their coaching staff. New head coach Ben Johnson has picked up talent with varying experience.

The Chicago Bears have filled out their coaching staff. New head coach Ben Johnson has picked up talent with varying experience. Dionne Miller and ESPN's Jeff Meller discussed it.

Dionne and Jeff talk about next weekend's Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will do a rematch as the Chiefs try to win their third straight title.

The Chicago White Sox and Cubs are getting ready for Spring Training. The Cubs picked up the Astros closer, but there's no guarantee he'll close for the Cubs.

The NBA Trade Deadline is upon us. Bulls color commentator and "GIMME THE HOT SAUCE" Podcast host Stacey King tells us if he thinks the Bulls will make any moves, and if so, who.