ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Jan. 24, 2025

The Chicago Bears have a new head coach! Dionne Miller and ESPN's Jeff Meller discussed the hiring of Ben Johnson.

The Chicago Bears have a new head coach! Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson was the most coveted available coach this offseason, and the Bears got their man. Dionne and ESPN's Jeff Meller discussed it.

Dionne, Jeff and betting expert Sam Panayotovich talk about this weekend's NFL conference championship games. Can rookie QB Jayden Daniels lead the Washington Commanders to an unlikely Super Bowl bid? Also, is betting against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs a bad thing for a few reasons?

Dionne discussed the White Sox and Cubs before she headed over to cover the 2025 Sox Fest. It's the first fan convention since 2020. She also talked about Notre Dame's great run, but a disappointing ending at a National Championship bid.

With Bear-ly Accurate done for the season, Ryan Chiaverini took it to the streets to get fans' opinions on if Ben Johnson, or any other candidates the Bears were looking, at looked like a coach.