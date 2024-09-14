ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Sept. 13, 2024

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Watch the full video segments of "ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller" Fridays at 5:30 and 8 p.m., and Saturday mornings at 4:30 a.m. on ABC7's 24/7 stream.

Dionne and ESPN Radio's Jeff Meller discussed the Bears win from week one against the Titans and how the offense needs to play better in order to win the game against a tougher opponent in the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football.

Before Dionne and Jeff talked about what players should be starting this week in Fantasy football, they were joined by local sports betting handicapper Sam Panayotovich.

He broke down what games he believes have the best odds, while filling everyone in on whether there could be another huge upset this weekend in college football that rivals the upset the Northern Illinois Huskies pulled off last Saturday.

Speaking of the NIU Huskies, Dionne did a one-on-one interview with Huskies Head Coach Thomas Hammock, who wasn't as surprised his team upset Notre Dame as the rest of the country was.

Our resident Nostradamus picked who'll win the Bears game Sunday night in his must see "Bear-ly Accurate" segment.