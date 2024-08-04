WATCH LIVE

ABC7's Samantha Chatman moderates 'Mothers of the Movement' panel at Black Women's Expo

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, August 4, 2024 11:22PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday is the final day of the Black Women's Expo at McCormick Place.

It is the nation's longest-running fair for Black women to come together to share ideas and solutions.

ABC7's Samantha Chatman moderated a panel called "Mothers of the Movement" on Sunday.

Sybrina Fulton spoke on stage about losing her teenage son, Trayvon Martin.

He was shot to death in 2012, and his killer was acquitted.

That incident sparked the founding of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Black Women's Expo wraps up Sunday night at six.

