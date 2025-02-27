Conan O'Brien ready to host Oscars, says he has lots of love for Chicago

The 2025 Academy Awards are this Sunday. Conan O'Brien is ready to host the Oscars, and says he has lots of love for Chicago.

The 2025 Academy Awards are this Sunday. Conan O'Brien is ready to host the Oscars, and says he has lots of love for Chicago.

The 2025 Academy Awards are this Sunday. Conan O'Brien is ready to host the Oscars, and says he has lots of love for Chicago.

The 2025 Academy Awards are this Sunday. Conan O'Brien is ready to host the Oscars, and says he has lots of love for Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago is counting down to the Oscars this weekend, with Conan O'Brien hosting for the very first time.

The comedian took time out from his rehearsals to say he'll be ready on Hollywood's biggest night, and has a lot of love for Chicago.

"I lived in Wrigleyville, and I was roommates with Jeff Garlin from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm.' And I lived at the very top floor, and he used to make me carry his laundry all the way up the stairs," O'Brien said. "I did a show there with friends of mine, Robert Schmigel, Bob Odenkirk. We did a show, 'Happy Happy Good Show.' Chicago just is my happy place; it really is. It's really smart audiences, but also welcoming and warm."

O'Brien also learned to Irish dance in Chicago.

Oscars 2025: Everything you need to know about the 97th Academy Awards

"Unfortunately, I did, one of the lower moments of my career, as I'm doing the big kicks. And there's a line of beautiful young ladies," O'Brien said. "I kick her in the back of the head, but she was fine. I took her to Twin Anchors; I paid her off in ribs. I've shot some, so many silly, fun things with Chicago natives, always a joy to go there. In comedy, mistakes are gold. So, if something goes a little wrong, don't be afraid. It's an opportunity to let the audience know that I saw it, too. So, that's where all that improv training can come in, I hope."

O'Brien even said he wants to visit ABC7 Chicago's Hosea Sanders next time he's in town.

"I admire you and everything you've got going on, and I want to get inside that apartment someday and hang out because that looks like the coolest club in the world," he said. "I was feeling a little down, feeling like I won't show on Sunday for the Oscars, and then I see you, and your joy, and the way you live, and your style and I'm ready to keep going."

March 2 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2025 Oscars live on ABC and Hulu.



Live red carpet coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars."



Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.



The 97th Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. and will be followed by a special preview of "American Idol."

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this station.