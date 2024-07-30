Acting Secret Service director to testify before Senate about Trump assassination attempt security

Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe was named Acting Director when Director Kim Cheatle resigned. Formerly he was number 2.

WASHINGTON -- Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe is set to testify before a joint Senate panel on Tuesday, and offer more detail about the Secret Service's communications at former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a man tried to assassinate Trump.

Rowe is expected to offer details about the security arrangements that were put in place for former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

Rowe is prepared to tell Senators, that Secret Service leadership was communicating directly with the Butler Emergency Services Unit (ESU) or their equivalent of a SWAT team. The Service says they have uncovered text messages that have been reviewed and interviews they've conducted with officials there on site that give them a fuller picture of what took place. The text messages, according to a source, are with a senior official from the Butler ESU team; they detail the Butler official describing the personnel that was available and some information about deployments, according to the source.

The Butler ESU was responsible for helping to put together the security package outside the Secret Service bubble.

The source confirmed that the Secret Service never had direct communications with police from Beaver County, as ABC News reported on Monday morning.

For the first time, the local SWAT team that played a pivotal role in the events of the day an assassin tried to kill Donald Trump sat down exclusively with ABC News.

The source said the Secret Service was communicating with Butler and that the Beaver County team was providing mutual aid or support to Butler.

