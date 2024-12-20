'Windy City Weekend' holiday show features Val & Ryan's favorite things

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week, Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini hosted their annual holiday edition of "Windy City Weekend."

As befitting the holiday season, both Warner and Chiaverini sported custom "Windy City Weekend" holiday sweaters from www.UglySweaters.com.

They kicked off the show with a special host chat segment with former "In Living Color" star Tommy Davidson, who is in the Chicago area for an exclusive three-night engagement at the Chicago Improv.

Find tickets to this weekend's shows here.

Davidson is also an accomplished musician and singer who recently released a song with the legendary R &B group Earth, Wind & Fire called "Stronger," released on all platforms last month. The song features Davidson on lead vocals.

Warner and Chiaverini talked with Davidson about his plans for the holidays, his collaboration with Earth, Wind and Fire and his show at the Chicago Improv.

Chiaverini and Warner gave away tickets to Tommy's Improv Chicago shows to two lucky audience members.

The 'Windy City Weekend' holiday giveaway (Val & Ryan's favorite things)

Friday was the 'Windy City Weekend' holiday giveaway.

Zanies

The holiday giveaways continued, as Warner and Chiaverini gave away two gift certificates for the legendary Chicago comedy club, Zanies. One of Chicago's oldest comedy spots, Zanies has a full-slate of shows for the rest of the month, including their Santa Spectacular on Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21, featuring a number of Chicago-area comics. And "SNL's" Michael Longfellow is performing there from Friday, Dec. 27 through Tuesday, Dec. 31. For tickets, visit: chicago.zanies.com.

Dunkin'

Tis the season for holiday cheer on the go, and Dunkin's got the perfect treat to light up every room - a dozen donuts! From sprinkled, to chocolate, powdered to jelly-filled and more, you've got 12 chances to hit everyone's favorite.

Jingle all the way from the store to your door with nearly 700 locations across Chicagoland to choose from - save time and order ahead on the app!

The biggest deal in breakfast is waiting for you at Dunkin'! Get one medium hot or iced coffee and any two delicious Wake-Up Wrap Sandwiches for just $5. Don't sleep on breakfast's biggest deal! Drop by, or order ahead on the Dunkin' App.

Chicago - and the holidays! - run on Dunkin'! For more, visit www.dunkindonuts.com.

Rainbow Cone

'Windy City' also featured The Original Rainbow Cone - an ice cream shop that opened on Chicago's South Side nearly 100 ago! The Original Rainbow Cone is home to the beloved one-of-a-kind sliced cone comprised of slices, not scoops, of chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House (New York Vanilla with cherries and walnuts, inspired by the historic Chicago hotel), pistachio and orange sherbet.

And coming in February, they'll be offering a whole new line of Rainbow Ice Cream Cakes in a variety of flavor.

You can taste The Original along with the shop's seasonal Peppermint/Vanilla sliced cone topped with crunchy peppermint chips (available through Jan. 5).

The Oak Park Buona location reopened on Dec. 6 - with the addition of an old-fashioned Rainbow Cone ice cream counter inside.

You could win Free Rainbow Cone ice cream for a year! Visit rainbowcone.com.

Great Wolf Lodge

Great Wolf Lodge is a fun-filled, year-round destination that offers Chicago area families a close, convenient and carefree getaway. The Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee provides families with a host of incredible adventures all under one roof, and is an hour or less drive away for most Chicagoland families.

The lodge features an 80,000-square-foot indoor water park heated to a comfortable 84 degrees year-round, which provides the ultimate winter escape. The water park features slides, pools and water-filled adventures for every member of the family and thrill level, including rollicking family raft rides, a twisting lazy river and lively wave pool.

Outside of the water park, there's more fun to be had, with a three-story ropes course, climbing wall, mini-golf, family bowling, arcade and more.

To learn more about Great Wolf Lodge, book a stay or reserve day passes, visit greatwolf.com/Illinois.

Eli's Cheesecake

They then gave away mini cheesecakes from another Chicago staple, Eli's Cheesecake. This third-generation, family-owned business has been around since 1980. There's more information about Eli's here.

Broadway In Chicago

Broadway In Chicago has a great season of shows downtown, including the Tony Award-winning musical "Shucked" and "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." Warner and Chiaverini surprised everyone in the audience with two tickets to a "Broadway In Chicago" show.

You can see the schedule for the Broadway In Chicago 2024/2025 season here.

Fannie May Chocolate

Fannie May Candies are a holiday essential. And gourmet chocolates are a perfect way to celebrate the season. So Warner and Chiaverini surprised the audience with a Fannie May Holiday Gift Box! There's more on Fannie May here.

Harry Caray's

Harry Caray's restaurant, named after the legendary baseball broadcaster, has always been one of Chiaverini's favorite spots. So Chiaverini celebrated the restaurant by giving away gift cards for Harry Caray's to the entire audience.

Right now, Harry Caray's is offering a one-of-a-kind dinner experience, called Nitti's Supper Club. This experience includes a three-course dinner and a show based on the real life of Chicago mobster Frank Nitti. There's more on that show here.

Core Power

"Windies" know about Warner's commitment to working out. So, to work off all the food given out Friday, "Windy City" gave away a free membership to the gym Core Power for one week. There's more information on CorePower Yoga here.

Roeper's Reviews

Here's what you should spend money on this weekend.

Film critic Richard Roeper then joined Warner and Chiaverini for his weekly reviews of new movies in theaters and on streaming platforms.

But, they couldn't talk about movies without offering the audience a popcorn giveaway, courtesy of Popcorn World, a Black-owned business that makes over 250 flavors of gourmet popcorn that's all hand-coated in house. Warner and Chiaverini gave everyone in the studio audience a tin.

There's more on Popcorn World here.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' - SPEND

Roeper kicked off the proceedings with a positive review of the new, highly anticipated film, "Mufasa: The Lion King." This prequel, directed by Barry Jenkins, tells the story of how "Lion King" protagonist Mufasa transitioned from an orphan into a king.

'The Brutalist' - SPEND

This historical drama, starring Adrien Brody, is already receiving Oscar buzz. The drama is about a noted architect who flees post-war Europe for America.

'The Six Triple Eight' - SPEND

This war drama, directed by Tyler Perry, debuts on Netflix Friday. It tells the story about the 6888th, an all-Black, all-female battalion in World War II.

Disney Treasure

One lucky 'Windy City' audience member won a Disney Cruise Friday.

Warner and Chiaverini then talked about the all-new Disney Treasure, the sixth ship to join the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

This new cruise was inspired by Walt Disney's love of exploration. It will immerse guests in an adventure theme throughout. The Treasure features all-new venues, with live experiences and touches that bring Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar and Disney Parks to life like never before -- such as the Plaza de Coco dining experience, Haunted Mansion Parlor and live music jazz club, the Scat Cat Lounge.

There's more information on the cruise ship here.

One lucky audience member then received a trip on the Disney Treasure.

Santa for a day and Simone Green

Local nonprofit ensures children don't go without on Christmas.

The show wrapped up with the local non-profit "Santa for a Day," which solicits letters to Santa from children in underserved communities, and enlists donors to make the children's wishes come true, so they don't have to go without on Christmas.

It's not too late to help! "Santa For A Day" receives many late requests that need to be fulfilled in the coming days, and the organization continues to help families through the new year.

You can go to the "Santa For A Day" website, www.santaforaday.org to read letters from children and select gifts that are on their wish list, then purchase them with the click of a mouse.

The show concluded with Chicago performer Simone Green, who sang her version of "Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer." You can learn more about Green and see some of her other performances here.