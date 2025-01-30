Advocate Health Care closing all clinics in Illinois Walgreens stores

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Advocate Health Care announced Wednesday they are closing all their clinics inside Walgreens stores in Illinois in early February.

The company said they will "shift operations" at the clinics effective Feb. 6. Advocate currently has 47 clinics in Illinois Walgreens locations.

The health system said they have made the decision to "focus on additional ways patients prefer to access care." It said it plans to expand virtual telehealth services, as well as building their own urgent care and primary care locations.

Advocate also said they are continuing with plans to open Neighborhood Care locations in churches and community centers on Chicago's South Side.

The Imani Village outpatient clinic will get additional immediate care enhancements including more doctors, expanded services and more appointments.

Advocate said each of their Walgreens clinics are staffed by one to two medical office assistants along with clinicians providing virtual care, and that they will help those employees find new roles withing the Advocate Health Care system.

ABC7 has reached out to Walgreens for comment.

