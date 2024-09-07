Alderperson calls for Chicago police deputy chief, officer accused of tire-slashing to be fired

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago alderperson is calling for a deputy chief and police officer within the Chicago Police Department who are facing charges for an alleged tire-slashing incident to be fired.

CPD said Deputy Chief Roberto Nieves, 53, and police officer Jacob Gies, 26, both surrendered Thursday at the 1st District Police Station for an incident that happened on June 7.

The officers are accused of slashing the car tires during the weekend of the Puerto Rican festivities in June of this year.

The cell phone video shows a crush of CPD officers and the moment one appears to put a knife in the tire of a Slingshot three-wheeled motorcycle.

CPD said Nieves was one of the knife-wielding officers. He has now been demoted to the rank of captain and is facing one charge of misdemeanor criminal damage to property worth less than $500.

Gies faces two counts of misdemeanor criminal damage to property worth less than $500, but CPD did not give details about what damage he allegedly caused.

Ald. Jessie Fuentes says their punishment should be even steeper, and they should be removed from the police force.

CPD said the officers had been trying to clear the alleyway to investigate a shooting.