WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

CPD deputy chief, officer stripped of powers after arrests for criminal damage to property

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, September 6, 2024 12:26AM
CPD deputy chief, officer stripped of powers after arrests
Chicago police Deputy Chief Roberto Nieves and Officer Jacob Gies have been stripped of powers after their arrests for criminal damage to property.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A deputy chief and police officer within the Chicago Police Department have been stripped of their police powers after being arrested on misdemeanor charges.

CPD said Deputy Chief Roberto Nieves, 53, and police officer Jacob Gies, 26, both surrendered Thursday at the 1st District Police Station for an incident that happened on June 7.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Nieves was also demoted to the rank of captain.

Both face charges of criminal damage to property worth less than $500.

SEE ALSO: 2 seriously injured in crash involving Chicago police squad car in Roseland, fire officials say

Police won't say what the incident was that led to the charges.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW