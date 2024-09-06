CPD deputy chief, officer stripped of powers after arrests for criminal damage to property

Chicago police Deputy Chief Roberto Nieves and Officer Jacob Gies have been stripped of powers after their arrests for criminal damage to property.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A deputy chief and police officer within the Chicago Police Department have been stripped of their police powers after being arrested on misdemeanor charges.

CPD said Deputy Chief Roberto Nieves, 53, and police officer Jacob Gies, 26, both surrendered Thursday at the 1st District Police Station for an incident that happened on June 7.

Nieves was also demoted to the rank of captain.

Both face charges of criminal damage to property worth less than $500.

Police won't say what the incident was that led to the charges.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.