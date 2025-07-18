3 Chicago-area nursing homes cited for severe violations, IDPH says

The most severe type of citation is issued when something happens at a facility that directly causes a resident's death.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three nursing homes in the Chicago area have been cited by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The Alden Estates of Huntley, Bria of Palos Hills, and City View Multicare Center in Cicero, all received Double A violations of the Nursing Home Care Act.

That is the most severe type of violation.

It is issued when something happens at a facility that directly causes a resident's death.