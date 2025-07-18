3 Chicago-area nursing homes cited for severe violations, IDPH says

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, July 18, 2025 6:58PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three nursing homes in the Chicago area have been cited by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The Alden Estates of Huntley, Bria of Palos Hills, and City View Multicare Center in Cicero, all received Double A violations of the Nursing Home Care Act.

That is the most severe type of violation.

It is issued when something happens at a facility that directly causes a resident's death.

