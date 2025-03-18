Alleged Chicago serial killer remains in custody after detention hearing on murder charges delayed

Alleged Chicago serial killer Antonio Reyes remains in custody after a detention hearing on his new murder charges was delayed.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An alleged serial killer, charged in connection with a total of six Southwest Side murders in 2020, remains in custody after his latest detention hearing on a new set of murder charges was delayed Tuesday

Antonio Reyes was just 17 years old when he allegedly killed six people over a span of several months in 2020, police said.

The family of one of Reyes' alleged victims left court frustrated after the hearing was rescheduled so his public defender could prepare for his defense.

"I just wanted to judge, to see his family is suffering for what this individual did to my family, not just affecting my parents. It affected the whole family," Bernice Mangana said.

The sister of 31-year old Francisco Mangana said she's more determined than ever to get justice for her brother.

"It's really frustrating cause I really want him to get sentenced already so this can be over because it's bringing us memories and flashbacks of everything that happened. My mom is suffering a lot," Mangana said.

Authorities say Mangana was one of Reyes' at least six murders. Investigators say the now-21-year old murdered both strangers and people he knew during a nine-month killing spree in 2020 when he was just a teenager.

Mangana's family said the Chicago man was killed on March 2, 2020, as he returned home from work.

"He was just walking to get the bus, to catch it, come home. We never met this individual, never see this individual in our lives," Mangana said.

Reyes appeared at a detention hearing Tuesday for the latest set of murder charges filed against him.

He's been in custody since being originally arrested in 2021 for the June 2020 murder of a Chicago man. But, he was not charged with the other five murders until earlier this month.

According to Chicago police and Cook County court records, Reyes murdered six people on the city's Southwest Side between March and November of 2020.

Reyes is also charged with the attempted murders of four others, including the three children of one of his victims and his cellmate in jail.

Chicago police said there has been a complex investigation into a long compilation of evidence dating back to 2020. They were able to trace back the evidence to the firearm used in the murders, as well as a trail of social media posts that the suspect made, leading to several more felony charges.

Police said Reyes has been in jail since 2021 in connection to a fatal shooting in the 5800-block of South Rockwell on June 24, 2020.

The incidents took place at these locations and dates:



2600-block of W. 59th St. on March 2, 2020



4100-block of S. Sacramento Ave. on April 5, 2020



5200-block of S. Homan Ave. on May 1, 2020



5400-block of S. Homan Ave. on Nov 8, 2020



4700-block of W. 59th St. on Nov 9, 2020

The murders happened in Gage Park, Brighton Park and West Lawn.

The family of Franciso Mangana said Reyes is a monster who should never hurt anyone again.

"He doesn't deserve to be outside. He needs to be in jail for what he did because he hurt a lot of families out there," Mangana said.

Antonio Reyes has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Reyes is due back in court April 7.

