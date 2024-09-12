ALS Walk for Life to fundraise for families at Soldier Field

ALS Walk for Life happening at Soldier Field on Saturday, Sept. 14.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An important event is taking place at Soldier Field this weekend.

The ALS Walk for Life is the Les Turner ALS Foundation's biggest fundraiser of the year.

Laura Freveletti and Dr. John Coleman joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about the event and their work.

The two-mile walk begins at 10:30 a.m. on September 14. Check-in begins at 9 a.m.

The event is free; however the foundation encourages participants to fundraise at least $100.

No alcohol, dogs or propane grills are allowed at the event.

