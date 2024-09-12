WATCH LIVE

ALS Walk for Life to fundraise for families at Soldier Field

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, September 12, 2024 4:33PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An important event is taking place at Soldier Field this weekend.

The ALS Walk for Life is the Les Turner ALS Foundation's biggest fundraiser of the year.

Laura Freveletti and Dr. John Coleman joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about the event and their work.

The two-mile walk begins at 10:30 a.m. on September 14. Check-in begins at 9 a.m.

The event is free; however the foundation encourages participants to fundraise at least $100.

No alcohol, dogs or propane grills are allowed at the event.

