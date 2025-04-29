Alzheimer's Association releases annual report

A new report is out from the Alzheimer's Association, surveying more than 1,700 Americans.

A new report is out from the Alzheimer's Association, surveying more than 1,700 Americans.

A new report is out from the Alzheimer's Association, surveying more than 1,700 Americans.

A new report is out from the Alzheimer's Association, surveying more than 1,700 Americans.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new report is out from the Alzheimer's Association, surveying more than 1,700 Americans.

It shows that 79-percent of those surveyed would want to know if they have Alzheimer's disease before showing symptoms.

Over 90 percent reported they'd want to take a simple blood test and possibly try medication to slow the disease's progression.

Richard Apple, a volunteer with the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter, joined ABC7 to talk about the study.

Olivia Matongo, vice president of Programs for the Alzheimer's Association's Illinois Chapter, and Richard Apple, a volunteer with the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter, joined ABC7 to talk about the study,

