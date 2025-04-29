24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Alzheimer's Association releases annual report

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, April 29, 2025 12:33PM
Alzheimer's Association releases annual report
A new report is out from the Alzheimer's Association, surveying more than 1,700 Americans.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new report is out from the Alzheimer's Association, surveying more than 1,700 Americans.

It shows that 79-percent of those surveyed would want to know if they have Alzheimer's disease before showing symptoms.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Over 90 percent reported they'd want to take a simple blood test and possibly try medication to slow the disease's progression.

Richard Apple, a volunteer with the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter, joined ABC7 to talk about the study.

Olivia Matongo, vice president of Programs for the Alzheimer's Association's Illinois Chapter, and Richard Apple, a volunteer with the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter, joined ABC7 to talk about the study,

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW