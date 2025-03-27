Exhibit based on botched CPD raid victim Anjanette Young's experience opens at DuSable museum

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new exhibit debuts Thursday at The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center.

During Women's History Month, it's an exhibit inspired by the experience of Chicago woman Anjanette Young.

Young says she saw the power of sharing the video of her experience with police, and she hopes the visuals of new artwork will inspire others to demand change.

Seeing the artwork together is a lot.

"I was trying not to cry, but they are happy tears," Young said.

Young is a social worker, who was at the center of a botched raid by Chicago police officers, which resulted in disciplinary action against officers and a lawsuit settlement with the city. The video of her naked and demanding answers for the invasion was shown around the world.

"What I realized from that experience is that people are visual, and people see things and connect with it more than sometimes just hearing something," Young said.

Young asked two Chicago artists to watch the video of that night, Feb. 21, 2019, and create work for the "I AM HER" exhibition.

AP Roberson used photos with images of shattered glass and quotes from Young that night.

Badu used wood and acrylic to position Young with other women who have died after encounters with police.

"This art exhibit is my way of exposing the trauma that myself and other women experienced," Young said.

"To translate that to imaging and messaging I just felt was so powerful," said Perri Irmer, president and CEO of the DuSable museum. "Our goal is to reach as many people as possible, and education is key to everything."

"I truly hope will bring about real change in the city of Chicago, across the state of Illinois and across the country," Young said.

Young is currently working on proposed state legislation to give more guidance when police serve warrants.

The exhibition at DuSable opens Thursday evening, and is expected to be up for at least two months.