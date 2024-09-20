WATCH LIVE

Amazon closing Goose Island fulfillment center

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, September 20, 2024 2:44PM
Amazon is closing its Goose Island, Chicago fulfillment center on Cherry Avenue after nearly 10 years. It's unclear how many jobs will be impacted.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Amazon has announced it will shut down a fulfillment center in Chicago.

The company said it will not renew the lease at its Goose Island center.

The center opened nearly 10 years ago, at 1111 N. Cherry Ave., to help the company deliver products.

It's unclear how many jobs will be impacted.

Amazon said, despite the closure, customers will not experience any service disruptions.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said, "We're always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees, customers, and partners. As part of that effort, we've decided not to renew the lease at this facility in Chicago, Illinois. We appreciate our team's hard work and commitment, and we're supporting impacted employees to find new opportunities within Amazon, including at nearby operations sites."

