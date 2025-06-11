Police in Maryland are now leading the investigation

Amber Alert case for 3-year-old in DE now homicide investigation after mom gave false report: police

Police are now conducting a homicide investigation after an Amber Alert was issued for a 3-year-old girl on Tuesday in New Castle County, Delaware.

Police are now conducting a homicide investigation after an Amber Alert was issued for a 3-year-old girl on Tuesday in New Castle County, Delaware.

Police are now conducting a homicide investigation after an Amber Alert was issued for a 3-year-old girl on Tuesday in New Castle County, Delaware.

Police are now conducting a homicide investigation after an Amber Alert was issued for a 3-year-old girl on Tuesday in New Castle County, Delaware.

NEWARK, Del. -- Police are now conducting a homicide investigation after an Amber Alert was issued for a 3-year-old girl on Tuesday in New Castle County, Delaware.

Police announced on Wednesday that the Amber Alert has been canceled after investigators say the mother gave police false statements about the alleged abduction.

New Castle County police say police in Maryland are now leading the investigation; although it is unclear at this time why. The FBI was also assisting with the case.

SEE ALSO: Wife, baby girl found safe after being kidnapped, husband refuses to give suspects $1M, police say

Police say the girl's mother told them that her 3-year-old daughter, Nola Dinkins, was taken by a man at gunpoint around 7:16 p.m. in Newark, Delaware.

The mother allegedly told police that Dinkins was upset; so, she pulled over to the side of the road, and that's when the mom said the little girl was abducted by a man with a gun.

Police have been searching the area where the mother reported the false abduction, as well as elsewhere.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.