Amber Alert: WI pregnant teen missing; father of unborn child, 40, main suspect

BEAVER DAM, Wis. -- An Amber Alert has been issued for Sophia Martha Franklin, 16, of Wisconsin. She is three months pregnant.

She is believed to be with Gary F. Day, 40, who is the father of Franklin's unborn child.

Franklin was last seen at her home at 9 p.m. on February 2 near 4th and Beaver.

Day was last seen at the teen's house on February 3 at 7:48 a.m.

Police said Day has ties to Arkansas.

The suspect vehicle is a 2014 Black Buick LaCrosse. Police said the vehicle has been seen with multiple license plates including and Arkansas plate BBR 20L and Pennsylvania plate

KGW5186.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 920-887-4612 or the Amber Alert tip line at 888-304-3936.