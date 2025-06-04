American Heart Association instructor demonstrates CPR

Every year in the U.S., there are more than 350,000 cardiac arrests that happen outside of a hospital.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC7 Chicago 6:30 p.m. streaming team learned Tuesday how to respond to an emergency and potentially save lives.

This is CPR and AED Awareness Week. Dr. Heather Baker, a CPR instructor with the American Heart Association, joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about it.

Baker is also a survivor. She shared how CPR helped save her life.

The American Heart Association is highlighting its "Nation of Lifesavers" campaign.

Baker demonstrated the two steps of Hands-Only CPR that the AHA teaches.