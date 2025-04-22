'American Idol': Ryan Seacrest to reveal 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees LIVE on air

On Sunday, April 27, Ryan Seacrest will reveal the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees LIVE on "American Idol."

"American Idol" judge Lionel Richie discusses what being a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee means to him.

"American Idol" judge Lionel Richie discusses what being a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee means to him.

"American Idol" judge Lionel Richie discusses what being a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee means to him.

"American Idol" judge Lionel Richie discusses what being a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee means to him.

LOS ANGELES -- Get ready to rock and roll!

On Monday night's episode of "American Idol," Ryan Seacrest announced he will reveal this year's 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees live on air during an upcoming "Idol" episode!

During the episode titled "Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," premiering Sunday, April 27, Seacrest will make the much-anticipated announcement.

On The Red Carpet spoke with judge Lionel Richie after Monday's episode. Richie was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, and told us "It's quite an honor to be in there, so I know that the people who are going to be inducted, this is that moment, that lifetime achievement moment that you go, 'Aha. I made it.'"

The episode will also be a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame theme, where the Top 14 will take on iconic songs from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends. The contestants will be mentored by Grammy Award-winner James Taylor.

The episode on Monday, April 28, will be themed around iconic "Idol" moments, with season three winner, Fantasia, returning as a mentor. Jelly Roll will join the live studio audience as this season's Artist in Residence.

"American Idol" "Rock & Roll Hall of Fame" premieres Sunday, April 27 at 8/7c on ABC.

"American Idol" "Iconic Idol Moments" premieres Monday, April 28 at 8/7c on ABC.

Episodes are available the next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, Hulu and this ABC station.