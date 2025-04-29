'American Idol' top 10 sing their way into next round of competition

The top 10 "American Idol" contestants sang their way into the next round of competition and wowed the judges.

HOLLYWOOD -- "American Idol" now has its top 10 contestants after a very competitive night of song.

Jamal Roberts sang his way into "American Idol" with no plans of slowing down.

"I'm all gas, no brakes. I say keep the car filled, keep it crunking, keep it gassed up. That's all I can do," he said.

"I am obviously country, but America is a nation of many people, and I want to appeal to all of them. And so, it's a matter of picking song choices that will appeal to everybody," said John Foster.

"I'm just glad I made it this far. I'm appreciative that I made it this far and I can't wait to continue the journey no matter if I stay, no matter if I leave, I'm just proud of myself," said Gabby Samone.

Having your name called could feel electric. Just ask Breanna Nix.

"I felt like I had fire shoot from my head to my feet in that moment, just for the last 20 seconds, I just started sweating like a puddle and I'm like, 'ahhh!'" Nix said.

The show said its goodbyes to Che and Filo after a night of singing that wowed the judges in the best of ways.

"This isn't normal. Everybody was bringing their 'A' game. There was not, like, one weak performance," said Carrie Underwood.

"These kids are making such a statement," said Lionel Richie.

"It's an incredible top 10 and it'll be hard to figure out what America does from here," said Luke Bryan.

"If we were to say tonight, who will be at that finale in a matter of weeks? I don't know. I don't know where it's going to go," said host Ryan Seacrest.

Along with music, "American Idol" is about community and friendship.

"We need each other. We are each other's community," said Kolbi Jordan. "So, working hard, trusting in God and just doing the dang thing."

There are double eliminations ahead on "American Idol." Two of the top 10 go home Sunday night, two more on Monday night and then we'll have the top 6. Episodes are available the next day on Hulu.

