CPD issues warning about possible teen takeover at Chicago beach this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police and Chicago Public Schools have issued a new warning about a possible large teen gathering at a beach this weekend.

"Through posts on social media, the Chicago Police Department has been made aware of a potential gathering at one of Chicago's beaches this weekend," CPD said, in a statement.

CPD did not specify which beach the gathering might happen at, but the department and CPS urged parents and guardians to keep students away from these unsupervised events, often referred to as "teen takeovers."

Officers will focus on de-escalation, but curfews will be enforced, and arrests may be made, if necessary, CPD said.

"We want our young people to explore and enjoy the great city they live in. But large, unsupervised gatherings promoted on social media are not the best way to do that. Instead, we urge families to explore the many offerings available through your children's schools, community and faith-based organizations, and city agencies like the Chicago Park District and Chicago Public Library," CPD said, in part.

Police reminded families that Chicago's curfew hours are 10 p.m. for minors 12 and older and 8:30 p.m. for minors younger than 12, except on Fridays and Saturdays, when the curfew is 9 p.m. Curfew hours remain in effect until 6 a.m. the following day.

CPD also noted that Chicago's beaches do not officially open until May 23.

