Amtrak announces cancellations, delays amid extremely cold temps | LIST

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Amtrak announced dozens of cancellations and delays as an arctic blast plunged temperatures to subfreezing.
ABC7 Accuweather meteorologist Tracy Butler said wind chills are forecast to get between -15 to -35 Tuesday. Wednesday morning is also forecast to have below-zero wind chills.
Amtrak said it would waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation. Customers can call 1-800-USA-RAIL for more on the waivers.
Amtrak announced the following modifications to the schedule:
-Texas Eagle (operating between San Antonio, TX & Chicago, IL)
-Train 22 is canceled between San Antonio, TX & Fort Worth, TX.
-City of New Orleans (operating between New Orleans, LA & Chicago, IL)
-Train 58 is canceled.
-Train 59 is canceled between Memphis, TN & New Orleans, LA.
-Hiawatha Service (operating between Milwaukee, IL & Chicago, IL)
-Trains 341, 331, 334, 336, 337 & 330 are canceled. Alternate bus transportation will be provided.
-Borealis Service (operating between Chicago, IL & St. Paul-Minneapolis, MN)
-Trains 1340 & 1333 are canceled. Alternate bus transportation will be provided.
-Wolverine Service (operating between Chicago, IL & Pontiac, MI)
-Trains 351, 352, 353 & 354 are canceled. Alternate bus transportation will be provided.
-Missouri River Runner Service (operating between Kansas City, MO & St. Louis, MO)
Train 311 is canceled. Alternate bus transportation will be provided. The bus will bypass Hermann, MO and Washington, MO stops.
Train 316 is canceled. Alternate bus transportation will be provided.
-Train 58 is canceled between New Orleans, LA & Memphis, TN.
-Trains 332 & 330 are canceled. Alternate bus transportation will be provided.
-Trains 351 & 353 are canceled. Alternate bus transportation will be provided.
-Train 1340 is canceled. Alternate transportation will be provided.