Amtrak announces cancellations, delays amid extremely cold temps | LIST

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Amtrak announced dozens of cancellations and delays as an arctic blast plunged temperatures to subfreezing.

ABC7 Accuweather meteorologist Tracy Butler said wind chills are forecast to get between -15 to -35 Tuesday. Wednesday morning is also forecast to have below-zero wind chills.

Amtrak said it would waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation. Customers can call 1-800-USA-RAIL for more on the waivers.

Amtrak announced the following modifications to the schedule:

Tuesday, January 21

-Texas Eagle (operating between San Antonio, TX & Chicago, IL)

-Train 22 is canceled between San Antonio, TX & Fort Worth, TX.

-City of New Orleans (operating between New Orleans, LA & Chicago, IL)

-Train 58 is canceled.

-Train 59 is canceled between Memphis, TN & New Orleans, LA.

-Hiawatha Service (operating between Milwaukee, IL & Chicago, IL)

-Trains 341, 331, 334, 336, 337 & 330 are canceled. Alternate bus transportation will be provided.

-Borealis Service (operating between Chicago, IL & St. Paul-Minneapolis, MN)

-Trains 1340 & 1333 are canceled. Alternate bus transportation will be provided.

-Wolverine Service (operating between Chicago, IL & Pontiac, MI)

-Trains 351, 352, 353 & 354 are canceled. Alternate bus transportation will be provided.

-Missouri River Runner Service (operating between Kansas City, MO & St. Louis, MO)

Train 311 is canceled. Alternate bus transportation will be provided. The bus will bypass Hermann, MO and Washington, MO stops.

Train 316 is canceled. Alternate bus transportation will be provided.

Wednesday, January 22

-City of New Orleans (operating between New Orleans, LA & Chicago, IL)

-Train 58 is canceled between New Orleans, LA & Memphis, TN.

-Hiawatha Service (operating between Milwaukee, WI & Chicago, IL)

-Trains 332 & 330 are canceled. Alternate bus transportation will be provided.

-Wolverine Service (operating between Chicago, IL & Pontiac, MI)

-Trains 351 & 353 are canceled. Alternate bus transportation will be provided.

-Borealis Service (operating between Chicago & St. Paul-Minneapolis, MN)

-Train 1340 is canceled. Alternate transportation will be provided.