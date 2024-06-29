PAWS Chicago volunteers to provide aid to 18 cats in Iowa after severe flooding

PAWS Chicago volunteers are traveling Friday to provide aid to 18 rescue animal cats in northwest Iowa after the state experienced severe flooding.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Volunteers from PAWS Chicago are on a rescue mission to Iowa.

They are on their way Friday to the northwest part of the state, which has been dealing with severe flooding.

The volunteers plan to pick up 18 cats currently at the Humane Society of Northwest Iowa and bring some much needed supplies for newly-rescued animals.

The cats will be in Chicago on Sunday for medical exams, and they should be up for adoption by early next week.