Stranded dolphin named 'Lucky' saved, released into deeper water in South Carolina

The Bluffton, SC community came together to successfully carry out a dolphin rescue. Lucky the dolphin was released into the May River.

The Bluffton, SC community came together to successfully carry out a dolphin rescue. Lucky the dolphin was released into the May River.

The Bluffton, SC community came together to successfully carry out a dolphin rescue. Lucky the dolphin was released into the May River.

The Bluffton, SC community came together to successfully carry out a dolphin rescue. Lucky the dolphin was released into the May River.

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WLS) -- A dolphin named Lucky is once again swimming free, thanks to several people who came to her rescue in South Carolina.

The firefighters, marine mammal experts, and local residents all worked together to pull Lucky out of a shallow lagoon where she had gotten stranded.

They transported her to a dock, where they released her into deeper water in the May River.

Scientists who track dolphins recognized her as "Lucky" by her distinctive markings.

And it's certainly a name she lived up to.