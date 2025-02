Annual love-themed charity event supports ALS United Greater Chicago

This weekend there is a Valentine's Day charity event happening Saturday, February 8 at 7:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. The dance floor will be full at The Drake Oak Brook in Oak Brook, Illinois. This is the 32nd annual Valentine's Day dance hosted by the Mungo family. Both Frank and Kathi Mungo joined ABC7 Eyewitness News to discuss the upcoming event. All proceeds will benefit ALS United Greater Chicago. To learn more about the dance, click here.