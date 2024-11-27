Porch pirates caught on video stealing packages in Auburn Gresham

'They come up, cigarette hanging out of their mouth, both of them. It looks like a husband-and-wife duo, like a Bonnie and Clyde'

An apparent man-woman duo of porch pirates have been caught on video stealing packages along Damen in Auburn Gresham over the last week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Porch pirates appear to have been caught in the act, stealing packages from people's doorsteps on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Three different thefts have been captured by cameras, and appear to involve the same people.

Two women who live in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood say they've had packages stolen off their front porches in the last few days. And they believe, after looking at both of their home security videos, that it's a man and a woman acting together.

The women shared videos of the alleged suspects.

The homeowner said the first video was taken about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, outside her home on 79th Street, between Damen and Western avenues.

A woman is seen slowly walking up to the front door, pausing to do what the homeowner describes as a little dance on the front walkway. She looks around, snatches a package off the front porch and takes off running to a car parked across the street that's waiting.

The woman who lives there had been alerted to the delivery, and yelled after the thief, but it was too late.

In another video, a man can be seen with a package already under one arm. He walks up the front steps, snags another package and pivots back down the front walkway to what appears to be the same or a similar gray vehicle to the one used in the other package theft.

This incident was just a few blocks from the first, near 76th Street and Damen Monday afternoon.

Now, the two victims in the incidents are furious, and hoping to get the pair caught.

One woman did not want to show her face on camera.

"They've got the same m.o. They come up, cigarette hanging out of their mouth, both of them. It looks like a husband-and-wife duo, like a Bonnie and Clyde," she said. "They're just going over to these people's houses. They don't even know what's in these packages; so, I'm not sure what they're doing with them. Are they selling them or what?"

Both women say they filed reports with the Chicago Police Department, and they're hoping somebody recognizes the man and woman in the videos and calls police with information before more packages are stolen.

