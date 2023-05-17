Family, friends mourn fallen Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family, friends, and colleagues said their final goodbyes to fallen Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston Wednesday.

The three-year veteran of the force was shot and killed while returning home from work nearly two weeks ago.

Officer Preston is being remembered as a rising star dedicated to public safety.

Her former Cmdr. Tyrone Pendarvis, former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, current Mayor Brandon Johnson, fellow officers and her mother Dionne Mhoon spoke about Officer Preston during her funeral at Trinity United Church of Christ on the South Side.

Her visitation took place Tuesday night, just 10 days after she was shot and killed while in uniform in front of her home in Avalon Park. She was walking into her home after work.

Preston died a week before receiving her master's degree, from Loyola University's School of Law. Her mother accepted her diploma on her daughter's behalf.

Among her colleagues and other leaders offering their condolences, Mayor Brandon Johnson paid his respects to the Preston family along with interim Police Superintendent Fred Waller. Her death touched so many in the community.

READ MORE | Timeline of crime spree that ended with shooting death of Chicago police officer: prosecutors

"This just proves how senseless these crimes are and not just because she was a police officer.... people are waiting for you to come home at night to just rob you and do things of this nature to you," mourner Ernesta Ware said.

"I was really sad. I cried. It's just really unfortunate that that had to happen. She was such a nice young lady," attendee Esther Hope said.

Loyola presents posthumous master's degree to family of fallen CPD Officer Aréanah Preston

Four teenagers, ages 16 to 19, have been charged with her murder.

The group Brotherhood For The Fallen will hold a fundraiser after Officer Preston's funeral.

It's from 7-10 p.m. at the Local 130 Plumbers Hall on West Washington Boulevard in Chicago. All proceeds go to the officer's family.