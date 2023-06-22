Prosecutors in murder of Aréanah Preston, Chicago police officer killed, ask for new judge

The prosecutors in the murder case of Chicago police Officer Aréanah Preston are asking that the judge be replaced, citing prejudice.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Prosecutors are asking for a new judge in the murder case of Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston.

The four people charged with her killing are expected to enter pleas Thursday, but that may not happen.

In a court filing, prosecutors asked for Judge Carole Howard to be removed from the case, saying that the judge is "prejudiced against the people in this case."

A spokesperson for the Cook County State's Attorney's Office said it will not comment on the request.

Trevor Breeland and Joseph Brooks, both 19; 18-year-old Jakwon Buchanan; and 16-year-old Jaylan Frazier, who is being charged as an adult, are charged with first-degree murder, as well as multiple counts of armed robbery, arson, burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful use of a weapon. All four are being held without bond.

Prosecutors said they shot and robbed Officer Preston as she was returning home from her shift last month, and her murder came at the end of a crime spree carried out by the suspects.

