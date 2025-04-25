Young students celebrate Arbor Day by planting trees at Ted Lenart Regional Gifted Center campus

The Morton Arboretum helped students plant trees at Ted Lenart Regional Gifted Center in West Chatham, Chicago for Arbor Day 2025.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some students in the city's West Chatham neighborhood rolled up their sleeves for a hands-on assignment on Friday.

The Morton Arboretum teamed up with students at Ted Lenart Regional Gifted Center to celebrate Arbor Day.

With soil and shovels in hand, students planted 15 trees on their campus.

"I really like nature. So, being out here and being able to plant trees is a fun experience, and I get come back and see how they look years after," said seventh-grader Janae Burnett.

Students even found a few worms along the way.

"For me, it's been really fun and entertaining to help the little kids learn more about the environment," said seventh-grader Leah Smith.

The school got in touch with the Morton Arboretum to come by on Arbor Day.

Their task was to add a little bit more green to the outside of their school.

Kim Smolen, an English teacher who has a green thumb, believes it was important to have students of all ages involved.

"I want them to understand that small things can have a big impact," Smolen said. "They learn how to be become garden stewards, especially for Chicago kids who might not have the chance to garden in their own backyard."

Members of the Morton Arboretum were present to guide students as they planted but also remind them of the role trees play in our environment.

"Trees have a lot of benefits, especially in cities. They can reduce urban heat. They can cool by shading and by bringing water into the atmosphere, and they can help reduce flooding," said Morton Arboreum Chicago Region Trees Initiative Director Zach Wirtz.

Organizers of the event say they hope this gives students a deeper appreciation of the environment and promote being good stewards of our planet.