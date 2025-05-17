Celebration Mass to be held at Rate Field for Pope Leo XIV, Archdiocese says

The video appears to further settle a debate between the Sox and the Cubs over the Chicago-born pontiff's baseball loyalties.

The video appears to further settle a debate between the Sox and the Cubs over the Chicago-born pontiff's baseball loyalties.

The video appears to further settle a debate between the Sox and the Cubs over the Chicago-born pontiff's baseball loyalties.

The video appears to further settle a debate between the Sox and the Cubs over the Chicago-born pontiff's baseball loyalties.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A special Catholic Mass will be held at Chicago's Rate Field to celebrate Pope Leo XIV.

The celebration will include music, film, in-person testimonials and prayers at the home of the Chicago White Sox. A Mass will be held after the event.

The Archdiocese of Chicago said the citywide celebration will be held on Saturday, June 14.

Event details and ticketing information have not been released.

"This celebration is an extraordinary opportunity for people from the city and beyond to come together in shared pride for one of our own," an Archdiocese spokesperson said.

Soon after then-Robert Prevost was elected as the new pope, his White Sox fandom was quickly cleared by his brother.

READ ALSO | White Sox share excitement about Pope Leo's South Side fandom

A video shows Pope Leo in the crowd at the 2005 World Series game at the Southwest Side ballpark now known as Rate Field, commonly called Sox Park.

The video in the player above is from a related story.