White Sox revive Paul Konerko's retired Number 14 for 'Pope Leo' jersey

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox have certainly had some great moments in history.

But no team lately has been more in need of good news than the White Sox, and learning you have a friend and fan in the Vatican is about as good as it gets.

It was the historic news watched around the world. A new pope, the first ever from the United States, is from Chicago.

And the first question of any Chicagoan is, "Cubs or Sox?" Let's just say there was jubilation on the South Side.

"This historic global leader happens to be a fan of the team. It's been amazing!" said White Sox Community Relations Vice President Christine O'Reilly.

The White Sox tweeted out the news last week once it was confirmed. And the video of then-Father Robert Prevost at the 2005 World Series has been seen everywhere.

But there is one small issue. The Sox already retired the Paul Konerko's Number 14, 10 years ago, long before Pope Leo XIV was elected. The Sox expect Konerko is willing to share.

"He's OK with that, yes. It's probably in his best interests," O'Reilly said.

First baseman Konerko caught the throw for the last out in the World Series and later gave the ball to owner Jerry Reinsdorf at the Sox victory parade. So, he has always had a good sense of who the boss is.

Sox front office members thought it could not get any better than when another famous fan, President Barack Obama, was in the White House. But it did.

"Now, for the first time ever, there's an American pope, who is a professed and profound fan of the White Sox? It's almost too much to even process," O'Reilly said.

The White Sox shared an image of a special "Pope Leo" jersey last week.

Team officials are still taking it all in, but the possibility of future promotional opportunities is not lost on them.

"We certainly want to be reverent with it, but there's opportunities to have fun with it, too," O'Reilly said.

The White Sox believe the future pope sat in section 140 during the World Series in 2005. So, the number 14 comes into play again. The Sox have not determined which seat the future Pope sat in, but they expect it will be in pretty high demand.

