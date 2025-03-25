Chicago Archdiocese sues 10 it says were not really abused by former St. Agatha Church priest

Archdiocese says it has proof claims are false, and were conceived as a way to make money

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Archdiocese of Chicago is taking aim at a group of people who claim they were sexually abused by a disgraced former priest.

The archdiocese says they have proof their claims are false, and were conceived as a way to make money.

He is considered Chicago's most notorious former priest accused of child sexual abuse. Daniel McCormack has cost the archdiocese millions of dollars. Yet, a new lawsuit alleges some of the claims were false.

McCormack pleaded guilty to sexually abusing five boys. However, the Archdiocese of Chicago has proof there were many more victims. The church has spent millions settling claims. But, the archdiocese says not all were legitimate.

"We're alleging that there is a conspiracy of people, a racketeering enterprise of people, who are fabricating false claims involving former priest Daniel McCormick," Archdiocese of Chicago General Counsel James Geoly said.

In an unusual lawsuit filed against 10 nameless people, the archdiocese alleges they conspired together to bring false sexual abuse allegations against McCormack for the purpose of dividing up the money.

"The conspiracy is recruiting people who were not abused, giving them scripts and information, hooking them up with lawyers and having them bring cases that they could then settle for," Geoly said.

The archdiocese says the alleged conspirators were mostly West Side residents who lived near McCormack's former parish, St. Agatha Church in North Lawndale. The lawsuit says the co-schemers included a convicted murderer and members of violent street gangs.

Evidence includes recorded jail phone conversations.

One said, "Yeah, I need some free (expletive) money, too. As long as (expletive) ain't touch me for real."

Despite the lawsuit, the archdiocese wants to make it clear none of this excuses McCormack's behavior.

"This has to do with protecting the interests of legitimate victims, so that resources meant for them don't go to people who don't deserve them," Geoly said.

Lawyers who represent abuse victims applaud the archdiocese for uncovering fraudulent claims, but Marc Pearlman said, had the church properly investigated priest sex abuse allegations decades ago, Tuesday's lawsuit wouldn't be necessary.

"The church was spending their time, energy and resources covering up sexual abuse by pedophiles and making sure pedophiles did not go to prison," Pearlman said.

While the lawsuit names 10 John Does, the archdiocese lawyers predict there will be more defendants as the case evolves.

In the meantime, the archdiocese hopes the lawsuit does not deter legitimate victims from coming forward.