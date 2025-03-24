Thieves break into Arlington Heights dealership, steal 3 luxury vehicles: VIDEO

Police believe the suspects are involved in similar crimes at other dealerships in the northwest suburbs.

Thieves took a BMW, an Audi and a Jeep from Autos of Chicago in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Chicago police later recovered one of the stolen cars.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Thieves stole three vehicles, collectively worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, from a north suburban dealership earlier this month, the owner said.

Police said the offenders involved may be responsible for similar crimes at other dealerships.

Surveillance cameras captured the break-in at Autos of Chicago in Arlington Heights. The footage shows masked thieves, one of them carrying a crowbar, smashing their way into the business.

The dealership's manager said it happened earlier this month, in the overnight hours of March 1.

Video shows the burglars inside the showroom, using the crowbar to pry open a safe that they had pulled off a wall and then grabbing several key fobs.

The video then shows the thieves heading to the parking lot before driving off with three luxury vehicles.

The manager said the combined value of the stolen vehicles, a BMW, an Audi and a Jeep, is around $300,000.

Arlington Heights police said several days later, Chicago police recovered one of those vehicles, but two are still missing.

"When you put all your life into something, and when you work so hard for something, and somebody just comes and take your hard work and everything in a few minutes, it's heartbreaking, and it's upsetting," said Autos of Chicago General Manager Adam Abduli.

Arlington Heights police said they are continuing to investigate, and they believe these suspects are involved in similar crimes at other dealerships in the northwest suburbs. No one is in custody at this time.

Abduli said they would like police to increase nighttime patrols there, and they would like to be able to build a security fence with village approval.