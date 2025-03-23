Thieves target at least 15 vehicles in O'Hare area, Chicago police warn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a warning Saturday after a group of suspects damaged and stole from over two dozen vehicles on the Northwest Side.

The crimes happened in the early morning hours Saturday in the O'Hare, Oriole Park and Norwood Park neighborhoods, Chicago police said.

In each crime, a group of four to five suspects arrived in a blue sedan, smashed a window of each vehicle, stole valuable items from inside and then fled the scene, police said.

SEE ALSO | Trump calls Tesla dealership vandals terrorists, compares actions to Jan. 6

CPD said the criminal damage and thefts to vehicles happened at the following locations:

-7700 block of W. Higgins Rd.

-8100 block of W. Higgins Rd.

-8500 block of W. Higgins Rd.

-5600 block of N. Cumberland Ave.

-7500 block of W. Balmoral Ave.

-7600 block of W. Foster Ave.

-7700 block of W. Berwyn Ave.

-7700 block of W. Bryn Mawr Ave.

-7700 block of W. Gregory St.

-5200 block of N. Oriole Ave.

-5300 block of N. Oriole Ave.

-5300 block of N. Overhill Ave.

-6000 block of W. Rosedale Ave.

-7700 block of W. Rosedale Ave.

-7800 block of W. Rosedale Ave.

No arrests have been made as Area Five detectives continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood