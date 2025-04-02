Arlington Heights mayor-elect Jim Tinaglia speaks on possible Bears stadium

Arlington Heights architect and 12-year village Trustee Jim Tinaglia will become the town's next mayor.

Arlington Heights architect and 12-year village Trustee Jim Tinaglia will become the town's next mayor.

Arlington Heights architect and 12-year village Trustee Jim Tinaglia will become the town's next mayor.

Arlington Heights architect and 12-year village Trustee Jim Tinaglia will become the town's next mayor.

Arlington Heights architect and 12-year village Trustee Jim Tinaglia will become the town's next mayor.

The longtime trustee was elected by voters on Wednesday.

Tom Hayes stepping down from the position after serving a dozen years as mayor.

Hayes endorsed Tinaglia, saying he was the most qualified candidate for the job.

Now, Tinaglia will take over discussions with the Chicago Bears over redeveloping Arlington Park.

"My job is going to be to try and help them and encourage them if they if they want to come," he said. "I'm prepared to help make that happen. That's what I do for a living. I'm an architect. I work with developers and builders and owners, and it's always about preparing and making sure that what you think you want to do today is great for the future."

The move to the suburbs was stalled with the Bears amid a property tax dispute between the team and three local school districts.

Bears CEO Kevin Warren gushed about the Arlington Heights site during an interview with NFL owners.

Mayor-elect Tinaglia said he is committed to making the former racetrack site something of an entertainment district, whether the Bears come or not.

He is expected to be sworn into office next month.

