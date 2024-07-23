WATCH LIVE

No charges to be filed in fatal Arlington Heights shooting; resident had order of protection

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 23, 2024 4:55PM
Arlington Heights police said no charges will be filed after a man was fatally shot at the Arbor Lakes Apartment Complex.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- No charges will be filed against a man who shot and killed another man inside an Arlington Heights apartment.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at the Arbor Lakes Apartment Complex, in 4200-block of North Bloomington Avenue in Arlington Heights, police said.

Police said the woman who lived in the apartment had an order of protection against Jimmie Jackson Franklin, the Chicago man who was killed.

Franklin went into the woman's home, where attacked another man, who retrieved a gun and fired at Franklin, killing him, police said.

The woman had an order of protection against Franklin, police said. The gun owner has a valid concealed carry license, police said.

