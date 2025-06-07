24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
12-year-old boy dead after incident in Willow Springs wooded area: officials

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, June 7, 2025 11:42AM
WILLOW SPRINGS, Ill. (WLS) -- A child is dead after an incident in a wooded area in the southwest suburbs, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The medical examiner said a 12-year-old boy, identified as Asael Gonzalez-Guel, was pronounced dead just before 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The incident happened in the 9600-block of Wolf Road in Willow Springs, near the Paw Paw Woods Nature Preserve and Wolf Road Woods, the medical examiner said.

That's also near Bullfrog Lake and Maple Lake.

Authorities did not immediately say how the boy died.

Further information was not immediately available.

ABC7 has reached out to officials for more details.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

