CEO of Crestwood trucking company found murdered in fire, police say employee in custody

CRESTWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- The CEO of a suburban trucking company was found killed inside a burning building; police said an employee is a suspect.

On Wednesday at about 4 p.m., police responded to heavy smoke coming from ATG Truckload, located at 13835 S. Kostner Avenue, Crestwood police said.

As firefighters extinguished the flames, a body was found in the building.

Dane Koletski, 46, was found dead on the second floor. He was the CEO of ATG Truckload.

His death was ruled a homicide, and Crestwood police began an arson investigation.

An employee was identified as a suspect, and investigators believe it was a targeted attack.

At about 5:15 a.m., the suspect was arrested at a truck stop in Holland, Michigan.

The Cook County Medical Examiner said Koletski died from a stab wound to the neck.

The suspect has not been identified and will remain in in the custody of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office in Michigan on a murder warrant pending extradition back to Illinois.

