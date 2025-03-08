Arson, homicide investigation underway after man found dead inside burning Lawndale house: CPD

A man was found dead inside a home on South Kirkland Avenue between Cermak Road and Ogden Avenue after CFD extinguished a Lawndale, Chicago fire.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a West Side house fire that broke out on Friday evening as arson and a possible homicide.

Officers and the Chicago Fire Department arrived at the Lawndale home on South Kirkland Avenue between Cermak Road and Ogden Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and found a 68-year-old man inside the home, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

How the man died was not immediately clear.

No other injuries were reported, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

