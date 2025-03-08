24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Arson, homicide investigation underway after man found dead inside burning Lawndale house: CPD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team and Christian Piekos WLS logo
Saturday, March 8, 2025 11:48AM
1 found dead in W. Side house; arson, homicide investigation underway
A man was found dead inside a home on South Kirkland Avenue between Cermak Road and Ogden Avenue after CFD extinguished a Lawndale, Chicago fire.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a West Side house fire that broke out on Friday evening as arson and a possible homicide.

Officers and the Chicago Fire Department arrived at the Lawndale home on South Kirkland Avenue between Cermak Road and Ogden Avenue just before 9 p.m.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Firefighters extinguished the flames and found a 68-year-old man inside the home, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

How the man died was not immediately clear.

No other injuries were reported, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW