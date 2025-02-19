Pedestrian hit, killed crossing street near Fox Valley Mall in Aurora: police

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian near Fox Valley Mall in Aurora Tuesday morning, police said Wednesday.

Aurora police said Derrick Davis, 54, of Naperville tried to cross Route 59 about 8:45 a.m., near an entrance to the mall.

A black 2018 Infiniti Q50 was traveling north in the middle lane, when Davis tried to cross east, police said.

The driver tried to stop, but could not avoid hitting the man, police said.

Davis suffered serious injuries, and was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center, where he died about an hour later.

The Infiniti stopped at the scene, police said.

The Aurora Police Department's Traffic Division responded to investigate, and the roadway in the area was closed for several hours while traffic investigators reconstructed the crash.

The Kane County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy.

"Our hearts go out to Mr. Davis's family and friends as they navigate this heartbreaking loss," Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross said in a statement. "Incidents like this remind us all of the unpredictability of our roadways and the need for care and caution as we travel through our community."

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora police at (630) 256-5330 or email tips@aurora.il.us.