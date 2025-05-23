17-year-old boy shot, killed in Aurora, police say

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A teen was killed in a shooting this week in the west suburbs.

The shooting happened around 9:33 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Metropolitan Street in Aurora, police said.

Aurora police officers found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound at the location.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The boy's identity was not yet released by the Kane County Coroner's Office.

No arrests were reported as Aurora police continue to investigate the deadly shooting.

No further information was immediately available.