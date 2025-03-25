Newly-released video shows Aurora police fatally shooting Geneva battery suspect following chase

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities released video of a deadly Aurora police shooting that happened last week.

Christopher Lepe, 19, allegedly dragged a Geneva officer and led police on a chase on Wednesday.

The incident began around 1:30 a.m. as police were looking for Lepe, who was wanted in connection with aggravated battery to a Geneva police officer, officials said.

The Geneva police officer had approached a driver, Lepe after he looked intoxicated in a lot in the 1500-block of South Randall Road, Geneva police said,

When police asked Lepe to step out, he allegedly dragged the officer with his car and fled the parking, Geneva police said. The officer was seriously injured and was taken to a local hospital.

Lepe was later located on Lake Street near Galena Boulevard in Aurora, Kane County officials confirmed. When an Aurora officer attempted to pull him over, police said he refused to stop.

After a police chase, officers deployed stop sticks and the vehicle came to a stop next to Spring Lake Memorial Gardens Cemetery, near Route 25 and Ashland Avenue.

The dashcam video from last Wednesday shows police pulling up to the scene.

Officers get out of their squad cars, and Aurora police say the video shows Lepe holding a gun and pointing it at them.

That's when the officers shot and killed Lepe. ABC7 froze the video before those shots were fired.

The officers involved were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.