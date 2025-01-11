Aurora Legacy Elite Gymnastics club coach, owner suspended by SafeSport over abuse allegations

Aurora Legacy Elite Gymnastics club coach Anna Li and owner Jiani Wu have been suspended by SafeSport after an investigation into abuse allegations.

Aurora Legacy Elite Gymnastics club coach Anna Li and owner Jiani Wu have been suspended by SafeSport after an investigation into abuse allegations.

Aurora Legacy Elite Gymnastics club coach Anna Li and owner Jiani Wu have been suspended by SafeSport after an investigation into abuse allegations.

Aurora Legacy Elite Gymnastics club coach Anna Li and owner Jiani Wu have been suspended by SafeSport after an investigation into abuse allegations.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- SafeSport has suspended a suburban girls' gymnastics coach and a club's co-owner for alleged abuse, the ABC7 I-Team has learned.

Legacy Elite is a gymnastics club in Aurora. Head Coach Anna Li and her mother, Jiani Wu, have been suspended by the U.S. Center for SafeSport after a nearly six-year investigation.

Both Li and her mother are decorated former gymnasts.

SafeSport's disciplinary database lists the misconduct as "physical and emotional."

Li and Wu's attorney told the I-Team the "allegations are categorically false" and they are appealing.

SafeSport does not comment on individual cases, but apologized for the length of the investigation in a statement to ABC7.

A full report on the investigation will air Friday at 10 p.m. on ABC7.