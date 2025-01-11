Aurora Legacy Elite Gymnastics club coach, owner suspended by SafeSport over abuse allegations

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- SafeSport has suspended a suburban girls' gymnastics coach and a club's co-owner for alleged abuse, the ABC7 I-Team has learned.
Legacy Elite is a gymnastics club in Aurora. Head Coach Anna Li and her mother, Jiani Wu, have been suspended by the U.S. Center for SafeSport after a nearly six-year investigation.
Both Li and her mother are decorated former gymnasts.
SafeSport's disciplinary database lists the misconduct as "physical and emotional."
Li and Wu's attorney told the I-Team the "allegations are categorically false" and they are appealing.
SafeSport does not comment on individual cases, but apologized for the length of the investigation in a statement to ABC7.
A full report on the investigation will air Friday at 10 p.m. on ABC7.