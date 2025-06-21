Aurora man charged in shooting on Maryland interstate, officials say

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A man from Chicago's west suburbs has been charged in a Maryland interstate shooting and is under investigation in other shootings.

Christian Ramos of Aurora faces attempted murder and other charges, officials said.

Ramos is accused of opening fire on I-83 in Baltimore County Wednesday night, hitting a car with three people inside, including a two-year-old. No one was hurt.

Police said Ramos was driving a semi.

Investigators said they are looking into whether Ramos is also connected to other shootings along I-83 in Pennsylvania Wednesday night.

No further information was immediately available.