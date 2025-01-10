'Windy City Weekend' shows off some of Val's favorite workouts; how to be in the audience

Author Jeanne Sparrow joined 'Windy City Weekend' Friday to talk about her new book.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini shared updates on the devastating wildfires in California on "Windy City Weekend" Friday.

Donation can enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters.

To help people affected by the California wldfires in 2025, visit www.redcross.org.

Jeanne Sparrow joined Warner and Chiaverini to chat about her new book "Fearless Authenticity: Lead Better, Sell More, and Speak Sensationally."

In the book, Sparrow provides a roadmap to unlock your unique value and gain the courage and confidence to connect authentically and fearlessly with your audience. You'll also master her powerful process for preparing yourself for any and all speaking or media opportunities. For more on Sparrow's book, visit: www.jeannesparrow.com.

Spend or Save?

Here's what to spend your money on this weekend.

Film critic Richard Roeper stopped by to review new movies and TV shows hitting theaters and streaming platforms.

'The Last Showgirl' - SPEND

Pamela Anderson received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in "The Last Showgirl," in which she plays a seasoned show girl who has to plan for her future after her long-running show closes abruptly.

'The Pitt' - SPEND

This new series from the creators of "E.R." follows the daily lives of healthcare professionals working in a modern-day Pittsburgh hospital.

'American Primeval' - SPEND

"American Primeval" is a new Netflix series set in the American West.

Val's Back Workout

Try out some of Val's favorite workouts.

We're bringing sexy backs! Warner's trainer, Kay Yasin, joined "Windy City Weekend" live in studio to demonstrate some of Warner's favorite back exercises.

Exercises:

1. KettleBell Row & Row with Rotation - open up and look up to engage your lats farther

2. Single arm row w/ lift - working back, core and glutes

3. Low to high row with bands - isometric contraction in one arm while the other arm rows

4. Good mornings with bands: This focuses on the low back and glutes

5. Superman press outs or pullback: Do the press out version if you do not have a partner or somewhere to anchor the band.

For more on Yasin, visit www.Lifftbykay.com.

Be in our Audience:

Here's how to be in the 'Windy City Weekend' studio audience.

For tickets to see a live taping of "Windy City Weekend" and be part of our studio audience, send an email to WCWAudience@gmail.com.

We are currently booking for two dates in January: 1/17 and 1/31.

Audience members may be accompanied by one guest. Please include the name of your guest and desired show date in the email.

Audience members must be 18+.